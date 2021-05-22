KKH widening project to be added in PSDP 2021-22: Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that Karakoram Highway (KKH) widening project in Abbottabad would be added in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2021-22

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that Karakoram Highway (KKH) widening project in Abbottabad would be added in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2021-22.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here. The Speaker further said that soon after approval of the project allocation of funds for the KKH (Main Mansehra road) Abbottabad construction work would be started.

Replying to a question, he disclosed that Chief Minister KP during a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Omer discussed the KKH widening and other projects of the province.

Asad Omer assured chief minister KP that the KKH project would be added to the next PSDP, adding the speaker said.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani while praising the efforts of Ali Khan PTI member national assembly from Abbottabad said that it's a megaproject that would be a gift from the MNA for the people of Abbottabad.

He said that the provision of the best communication and road facilities to the masses and tourists is the manifesto of the KP government and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also underlines the need for the KKH widening project in Abbottabad keeping in view of the day to day increase in vehicular traffic.