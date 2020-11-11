UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KKK University Announces Examination Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

KKK University announces examination schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak has announced MA/MSc Annual Examinations schedule for the year 2020 which will commence from 24th November 2020.

According to a notification issued by Controller of Examinations Dr.

Muhammad Zubair, the date sheet and roll number slips are being sent to the candidates of MA/MSc Annual Examinations 2020 on their respective addresses.

The Examinations Section will facilitate candidates in case of any problem faced by them in connection with their roll number slips and in case of any complaint candidates can contact the Examinations Section during office hours.

The candidates have been asked to follow SoP's for COVID-19 strictly during the conduct of examination.

Related Topics

Karak November 2020 From

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

8 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

11 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

14 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.