KKK University announces examination schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak has announced MA/MSc Annual Examinations schedule for the year 2020 which will commence from 24th November 2020.

According to a notification issued by Controller of Examinations Dr.

Muhammad Zubair, the date sheet and roll number slips are being sent to the candidates of MA/MSc Annual Examinations 2020 on their respective addresses.

The Examinations Section will facilitate candidates in case of any problem faced by them in connection with their roll number slips and in case of any complaint candidates can contact the Examinations Section during office hours.

The candidates have been asked to follow SoP's for COVID-19 strictly during the conduct of examination.