KKK University ranked among top Varsities: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Khushal Khan Khattak University's Karak Syndicate has recommended the Annual Budget of 2019-20 and 2020-21 to the Senate of the University in its 16th meeting held here at University premises.

The meeting was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak Professor Dr. Johar Ali.

Other members including Justice (Retd.) Abdul Latif Khan, Registrar Muhammad Rashad, Treasurer Hafiz Ismail Khan, Dr. Noorul Haq, Wahidullah, Engineer Mir Salam and Prof. Dr. Khan Bahadur, Prof. Dr. Efat Tabassum, Javed Iqbal, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education, Archives and libraries Department, Nasir Aman, Additional Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Farooq and Director, Quality Assurance, Muhammad Shah Din also attended the meeting.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Johar Ali informed the meeting that Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak has secured the first position among the public sector universities across the province and Pakistan's top position by achieving 100% results in the online radiance ranking.

Prof. Dr. Johar Ali has appreciated the role of University Syndicate members for the University in matters related to education, finance and establishment.

He also informed the University Syndicate members about the construction of new block.

The Syndicate members of the University also reviewed and approved various issues related to the medical of the employees, medical, discussed and approved the Central University Campus Master Planning, selection and approval of board members and selection F&PC members.