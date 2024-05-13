KKKUK Holds 25th Academic Council Meeting
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak convened its 25th Academic Council meeting on Monday. The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer ud Din. It was also attended by a prominent panel of academic and administrative experts, to decide matters of the university academic journey.
The Panel included Dr Abdul Hakim Shah, HoD Physics; Dr Abdul Aziz, HoD Zoology; Basar Ali, Lecturer CMS Department; Faisal Nawab, Lecturer Renewable Energy department; Muhammad Rahim, Controller of Examinations; Principal GPGC Karak, Prof Ajmal Khan; Principal Joint College Chokara Karak for BS, Nazia Hassan; Abdus Salam, Deputy Registrar Meetings; along with Director Academics and Research, Dr Anwar Khan; and Director QEC, Dr Muhammad Anwar. Sadiq Ullah, PS to Vice Chancellor, also graced the occasion with his presence.
During the session, the Academic Council deliberated on vital academic issues and prepared recommendations to the syndicate regarding board of Studies meetings, adoption of HEC policies, and the conduction of examinations.
These discussions underscored the commitment of the council to maintain academic excellence in the university.
In his address, VC Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer ud Din appreciated the contributions of the council members in resolving the academic issues of the university. He reaffirmed the university's commitment to uphold a standard of education, emphasizing that educational excellence will be maintained at all costs. The VC further expressed his gratitude to the council members for their dedication and acknowledged their role in shaping the future of the institution.
Members of the Academic Council expressed their confidence in the dynamic leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer Ud Din. They pledged their support in advancing the university's academic agenda.
