Open Menu

KKKUK Holds 25th Academic Council Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KKKUK holds 25th academic council meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak convened its 25th Academic Council meeting on Monday. The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer ud Din. It was also attended by a prominent panel of academic and administrative experts, to decide matters of the university academic journey.

The Panel included Dr Abdul Hakim Shah, HoD Physics; Dr Abdul Aziz, HoD Zoology; Basar Ali, Lecturer CMS Department; Faisal Nawab, Lecturer Renewable Energy department; Muhammad Rahim, Controller of Examinations; Principal GPGC Karak, Prof Ajmal Khan; Principal Joint College Chokara Karak for BS, Nazia Hassan; Abdus Salam, Deputy Registrar Meetings; along with Director Academics and Research, Dr Anwar Khan; and Director QEC, Dr Muhammad Anwar. Sadiq Ullah, PS to Vice Chancellor, also graced the occasion with his presence.

During the session, the Academic Council deliberated on vital academic issues and prepared recommendations to the syndicate regarding board of Studies meetings, adoption of HEC policies, and the conduction of examinations.

These discussions underscored the commitment of the council to maintain academic excellence in the university.

In his address, VC Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer ud Din appreciated the contributions of the council members in resolving the academic issues of the university. He reaffirmed the university's commitment to uphold a standard of education, emphasizing that educational excellence will be maintained at all costs. The VC further expressed his gratitude to the council members for their dedication and acknowledged their role in shaping the future of the institution.

Members of the Academic Council expressed their confidence in the dynamic leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer Ud Din. They pledged their support in advancing the university's academic agenda.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Education Karak HEC All

Recent Stories

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dr ..

Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

2 hours ago
 PM directs to use technology for making wheat proc ..

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

4 hours ago
 Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

6 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

8 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

1 day ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan