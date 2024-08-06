KKKUK University Inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, launched its Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer Ud Din. The inauguration took place on the main campus of the University, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability.
Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer Ud Din, accompanied by Registrar Dr Ghani Ur Rehman, other esteemed faculty members, and Focal Person PM Green Youth Movement Shad Muhammad, performed the inauguration ceremony. The VC took the opportunity to inspect the newly constructed academic block, emphasizing the importance of integrating green practices into the university's growth.
Speaking on this occasion Prof Dr Naseer Ud Din underscored the need for tree plantation in today's world. “Plantation is not just an activity; it’s a responsibility towards our future generations.
Trees are vital for a sustainable environment, and it is imperative that we all contribute to this cause,” he remarked.
The VC further informed about the forthcoming academic session in the new building, highlighting the University's commitment to providing a conducive learning environment. The new academic block, now complemented by the ongoing tree plantation initiative provides the University’s dedication to fostering both educational excellence and environmental care.
The Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive is a part of Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak sustainability efforts, aiming to enhance the campus’s green spaces and contribute positively to the local ecosystem. Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak invites students, faculty, and the local community, to actively participate in planting trees for a greener and healthier future.
