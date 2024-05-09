Open Menu

KKKUK Zoology Department Arranges "Research Models And Posters Exhibition"

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KKKUK Zoology Department arranges "Research Models and Posters Exhibition"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Department of Zoology at Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, hosted its Research Models and Poster Exhibition on Thursday.

Registrar of the University, Dr Rafi Ullah Khan, in his remarks at the opening ceremony underscored the significance of the event in both academic and community spheres and commended the organisers for their efforts in arranging such an important exhibition.

The event brought together students and faculty members to exhibit their research models, posters, and projects.

"This exhibition is a celebration of academic inquiry and innovation," remarked Dr Abdul Aziz, Head Department of Zoology. He said that the exhibition highlights the passion and dedication of our students and faculty members in advancing the field of zoology.

Lecturers in Zoology, Ms. Sadia Norin and Ms. Zuhra Saif Ullah, supported Dr Aziz's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of providing students with a professional platform to present their ideas and work.

The exhibition was organised in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), shows the university's commitment to fostering interdisciplinary collaboration. The exhibition which was visited by students, faculty members, administration and the community, provided different types of medical tests like blood grouping and sugar tests.

Related Topics

Karak Event Blood

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

38 minutes ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

1 hour ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

2 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

4 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

7 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

16 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan