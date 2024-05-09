KKKUK Zoology Department Arranges "Research Models And Posters Exhibition"
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Department of Zoology at Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, hosted its Research Models and Poster Exhibition on Thursday.
Registrar of the University, Dr Rafi Ullah Khan, in his remarks at the opening ceremony underscored the significance of the event in both academic and community spheres and commended the organisers for their efforts in arranging such an important exhibition.
The event brought together students and faculty members to exhibit their research models, posters, and projects.
"This exhibition is a celebration of academic inquiry and innovation," remarked Dr Abdul Aziz, Head Department of Zoology. He said that the exhibition highlights the passion and dedication of our students and faculty members in advancing the field of zoology.
Lecturers in Zoology, Ms. Sadia Norin and Ms. Zuhra Saif Ullah, supported Dr Aziz's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of providing students with a professional platform to present their ideas and work.
The exhibition was organised in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), shows the university's commitment to fostering interdisciplinary collaboration. The exhibition which was visited by students, faculty members, administration and the community, provided different types of medical tests like blood grouping and sugar tests.
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop, two dacoits injured in encounters3 minutes ago
-
.3 minutes ago
-
Killing laborers is open terrorism: CM3 minutes ago
-
Tarar appeals judiciary for taking May 9 cases to logical conclusion3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with three motorcycles13 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Abbasi condemns May 9 attacks as darkest day in Pakistan's history13 minutes ago
-
Toppling democracy, installing dictatorship, causing social unrest, among core objectives of May 9 a ..13 minutes ago
-
Residents hold protest against electricity loadshedding13 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag marches to maintain law & order13 minutes ago
-
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore22 minutes ago
-
MPA Hidayat-ur-Rehman slams Gwadar labourers killing33 minutes ago
-
Collective measures to be taken to keep Mardan clean: Experts33 minutes ago