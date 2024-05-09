KKKUK Zoology Department arranges "Research Models and Posters Exhibition"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Department of Zoology at Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, hosted its Research Models and Poster Exhibition on Thursday.

Registrar of the University, Dr Rafi Ullah Khan, in his remarks at the opening ceremony underscored the significance of the event in both academic and community spheres and commended the organisers for their efforts in arranging such an important exhibition.

The event brought together students and faculty members to exhibit their research models, posters, and projects.

"This exhibition is a celebration of academic inquiry and innovation," remarked Dr Abdul Aziz, Head Department of Zoology. He said that the exhibition highlights the passion and dedication of our students and faculty members in advancing the field of zoology.

Lecturers in Zoology, Ms. Sadia Norin and Ms. Zuhra Saif Ullah, supported Dr Aziz's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of providing students with a professional platform to present their ideas and work.

The exhibition was organised in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), shows the university's commitment to fostering interdisciplinary collaboration. The exhibition which was visited by students, faculty members, administration and the community, provided different types of medical tests like blood grouping and sugar tests.