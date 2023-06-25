Open Menu

KKKU's Surplus Budget Of Rs 622 M Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Senate meeting of Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak was held at the Governor House Peshawar under the chairmanship of the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher education and Law Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser on Sunday.

Rs 20 million surplus budget of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak was presented in the meeting.

The Senate approved a surplus budget of Rs 622 million for the University.

The minister said that the priority of the universities should be to provide the best facilities to the students and teach them skills along with the degree that can benefit them and make Pakistan proud around the world.

She appreciated the budget of the University and said that all universities should try to bring their budget to surplus and eliminate the deficit so that they could become financially independent.

