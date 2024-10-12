Open Menu

KKWA Organises Music Sufiyana Night On "World Sight Day"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM

KKWA organises Music Sufiyana Night on "World Sight Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Khaliq-e-Khuda Welfare Association (KKWA), in collaboration with Sindh Culture Department organized a mystic Sufiyana night on the occasion of "World Sight Day" here on Saturday.

The aim of organizing such program was to fund raising for the project of a hospital for people in need.

The visual impaired people including children, man and women sang national songs, recited Naats in the program.

Qawali was also performed.

The chairperson of the KKWA Sumaira Javed while talking to APP said program was organized to raise funds for establishing a hospital for visually impaired people.

The program was attended by large number of people belonging to different walks of life including, NGO representatives, government officers and the journalists.

Traditional gifts of Ajraks were presented to the guests while special shields were distributed among participants who performed in the event.

