Klashankov, Two Pistols With Ammunition Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Police held two accused before recovering a Kalashnikov, and two pistols of 30 bore with ammunition from their possession during a crackdown against illegal weapons keepers.

According to the police source, Kot Addu police station continued action against the illegal trafficking of weapons in its jurisdiction.

Following the action, it had arrested the said accused whose identity wasn't revealed. Separate cases were registered against the accused before putting them into the bar, added the SHO.

He further said that no concession would be granted to the accused complicit in either street crimes or sort of illegal activities here.

He said criminals had become symbols of terror and vowed that eliminating them from society was the first preference of the prime security agency.

