Open Menu

Klashinkov Recovered, DPO Visits PS&PC, Traffic Center

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Klashinkov recovered, DPO visits PS&PC, traffic center

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Dharma police station recovered Kalashnikov from an accused during routine hours of patrolling in parts of the city today.

Accused identified as Mohammad Mujahid, son of Khuda Bakhsh attempted to escape while checking.

Police followed him vigorously and succeeded in arresting him. He was booked before taking the weapon into custody.

Meanwhile, DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin paid a surprise visit to the Police Service and Protection Centre (PS&PC) here today.

He called on the visitors in waiting one by one to enquire about facilities offered to them by the administration concerned.

The DPO also went to the Traffic Police Office to review the licence-making process. While moving into different branches in the office, DPO projected a satisfactory picture of the performance of the staff on duty.

DSP traffic Imtiaz Cagwani gave him a briefing, particularly about arrangements for the accused to be in the custody of the department.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Traffic From Weapon

Recent Stories

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

5 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

38 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

1 hour ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

1 hour ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

1 hour ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

1 hour ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan