Klashinkov recovered, DPO visits PS&PC, traffic center

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Dharma police station recovered Kalashnikov from an accused during routine hours of patrolling in parts of the city today.

Accused identified as Mohammad Mujahid, son of Khuda Bakhsh attempted to escape while checking.

Police followed him vigorously and succeeded in arresting him. He was booked before taking the weapon into custody.

Meanwhile, DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin paid a surprise visit to the Police Service and Protection Centre (PS&PC) here today.

He called on the visitors in waiting one by one to enquire about facilities offered to them by the administration concerned.

The DPO also went to the Traffic Police Office to review the licence-making process. While moving into different branches in the office, DPO projected a satisfactory picture of the performance of the staff on duty.

DSP traffic Imtiaz Cagwani gave him a briefing, particularly about arrangements for the accused to be in the custody of the department.