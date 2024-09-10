Open Menu

KLESF International Challenge To Be Held From Nov 08-10

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KLESF International Challenge to be held from Nov 08-10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The KLESF International Challenge 2024 will be organized in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Engineering Science Fair (KLESF) from November 08-10 in Kuala Lumpur.

The KLESF International Challenge will be held at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Center (MIECC), Kuala Lumpur.

The challenge is aimed at encouraging young minds to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Organized by the Kuala Lumpur Engineering Science Fair (KLESF), this challenge offers primary and secondary school students a platform to showcase their creativity and problem-solving skills through innovative STEM-related projects.

According to an official of the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF), Pakistan, the challenge has been designed to enhance school students’ interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and unleash students’ innovative potential via their STEM projects.

This competition will help promote students’ skills in problem-solving, communication, thinking, and innovation and foster greater interaction for schools, educators, industries, and public and private sectors to share information and experiences on projects in STEM.

The schools students from Malaysia and overseas including Pakistan with STEM projects may participate in the KLESF International Challenge 2024 by demonstrating their projects to the public.

The competition will be held in two categories including Primary School (12 years old or below) and Secondary School

(13-18 years old).

The project must address the sustainable development goals `Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3)’ and `Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11)’.

The prize-giving ceremony for the KLESF International Challenge will be held on November 10.

The deadline for submission is October 06. Further details can be accessed through https://ecosf.org/KLESF and https://www.klesf.net/klesf-challenge-2024/.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Young Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sudanese Pound May October November From Share

Recent Stories

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

1 hour ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

2 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

15 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

15 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

16 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan