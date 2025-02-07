KLF 2025 kickoffs with vibrant inauguration ceremony

The Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) 2025 opened on Friday, with a vibrant inauguration ceremony, marking the beginning of a weekend dedicated to literary excellence, thought-provoking discussions, and cultural enrichment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) 2025 opened on Friday, with a vibrant inauguration ceremony, marking the beginning of a weekend dedicated to literary excellence, thought-provoking discussions, and cultural enrichment.

Organized by Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP), this 3-day Festival is proudly supported by the Government of Sindh as the title sponsor, with Habib Bank Limited and Getz Pharma as Platinum and Gold Sponsors, respectively.

Saeed Ghani, Provincial Local Government Minister, addressed the audience, highlighting the value of culture in social development, “Sindh has one of the most iconic historic legacies in the world, and it is but our mutual responsibility to enable this land to be visible globally for its magnificent legacy and literary richness.”

In his welcome speech, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, OUP Pakistan, said, “Oxford University Press Pakistan continues its drive for not just promoting the beautiful culture of reading and discussions, but bringing to light the power packed ‘Narratives from the Soil’ to truly distinguish the enriching legacies that geographies have to share.

KLF 2025 has once again proven that literature has the power to unite, inspire, and transform. Through the vibrant tapestry of narratives rooted in the rich heritage of Indus, KLF celebrates the diverse voices that shape our collective identity.

Distinguished guests, including HE Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France; Scott Urbom, Consul General United States Consulate; Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Counsel General France; and Martin Dawson, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission; shared their remarks, emphasizing the significance of literary initiatives.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with an enthralling performance by the Khwab Dance Company, led by Mohsin Babar. Brilliant conversations flowed in the subsequent well-curated sessions, taking a deep dive into economy, fiction, and architecture;

According to the press release , With the shining names of literary stalwarts dotting the Saturday and Sunday schedules, KLF promises to be the hub of stimulating conversations, theatre performances, book launches by authors in person, and powerful dialogues exploring literature and society.