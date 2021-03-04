KMC adds Rs 2000 allowance in salaries of disabled employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has added Rs 2000 allowance in salaries of disabled employees on special directives of Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has added Rs 2000 allowance in salaries of disabled employees on special directives of Sindh government.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed issued an order according to which those employees who were registered as disabled by National Database and Registration Authority would be given additional amount of Rs 2000, said a statement on Thursday.

Ahmed directed all departmental heads of KMC to ensure that amount is included in disabled employees.

The increase in disabled employees salaries had been in pending since 2016 but now, the Administrator directed to include it in the disabled employees' salaries.

After the order, disabled people expressed gratitude to KMC and said that this would decrease their miseries.

The Administrator said that disabled persons are equal part of our society and they should be treated as normal people.