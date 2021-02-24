UrduPoint.com
KMC Administrator Asked To Revise Rent Of Markets, Huts Of KMC Located At Hawksbay Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed KMC administrator to revise the rent of 71 markets and 274 huts of KMC located at Hawks bay.

The minister also directed to identify the land in city for establishing new petrol station and expression of interest should be flouted for petroleum marketing companies to run these petrol stations.

He issued these instructions while presiding over first meeting of committee formed to explore the new avenues for revenue generation for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation here on Wednesday.

Sindh Secretary Local Government, Najam Ahmed Shah, Administrator KMC Laeq Ahmed, Director General PPP Khalid Khan, Municipal Commissioner Syed M. Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director KMC Masood Alam, Director General Sindh Building Authority Shamsuddin Soomro and others attended the meeting.

Nasir observed that neither new tax would be levied nor any increase would be made in exiting taxes, and said that tax collection system should be made transparent and it must be ensured that all the revenue should be go to government exchequer.

The Minister said that KMC and District Municipal Corporations could resolve the issues of pension and dues of employees by increase in revenue generation and prosper utilization of their assets.

During the meeting, the minister spoke with the Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervaiz and directed him to make the transfer of properties in the city conditional to the clearance of Municipal Utility Charges/tax and no property should be transferred without clearance certificate of KMC.

He also directed that Municipal Utility Charges/Tax collection of commercial establishments should be out sourced in first phase so as to achieve 100 percent collection target.

The Minister added that legal bottleneck should be removed to increase the rent of 11 exiting petrol pumps of KMC and said that two or three markets should be selected out of 71 KMC's markets for preparing proposal on public private partnership mode.

He was a view that survey should be conducted to find out of exact number of shops and other properties of the KMC.

The minister said that proposal also should also be prepared for grant mall / plaza on the 100 quarters located near glass tower with substitute abode in PPP mode.

He directed to utilize the Fiazi Rehman Auditorium located near Arts council of Pakistan and dispute on Saddar Parking nfde`1erePlaza between KMC and KDA should also be sorted out within week.

"Karachi Metropolitan corporation owns valuable assets, need is to utilize them in proper way," the minister concluded.

