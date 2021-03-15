KMC Administrator forms committee on rehabilitation of anti-encroachment drive affectees

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Laeeq Ahmed, realizing to the hardships faced by the shopkeepers whose shops were razed in anti-encroachment drive in the city, on Monday announced to form a committee of KMC officers and KCCI representatives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Laeeq Ahmed, realizing to the hardships faced by the shopkeepers whose shops were razed in anti-encroachment drive in the city, on Monday announced to form a committee of KMC officers and KCCI representatives.

The committee would sort out the issues related to relocation of businesses at irrelevant markets, delays in handing over possessions, further notices issued by Anti-Encroachment Department and other concerned issues at the earliest so that the affectees could be quickly be rehabilitated.

He made such announcement in an interactive meeting with representatives of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry , and different market associations of the city here at the Chamber.

Among the cluster of business community, the prominent of the business leaders were Chairman of Businessmen Group in KCCI and its former president M,Zubair Motiwala, KCCI President M.Shariq Vohra, Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, General Secretary BMG, A.Q.Khalil, Senior Vice President KCCI Saqib Goodluck, Vice President KCCI Shams-ul-Islam Khan, Chairman KCCI's Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, President Site Association of Industry Abdul Hadi, KCCI Managing Committee Members of KCCI.

The KMC Administrator assured that the corporation was trying its best to hand over possessions of the allocated shops to affected shopkeepers as soon as possible.

Despite limited resources, he said, KMC had been striving to improve the road infrastructure of the city by carrying out maximum patch work whereas the street lights had also been made functional at 26 main roads.

Citing a few examples of public-private partnership, he stressed that civil society and private sector must come forward to join hands with KMC to improve the living environment of this mega city and an international business hub.

He informed that KMC would also be signing a memorandum of understanding with United Nations Development Program which would make Karachi the second city to sign such an MoU as UNDP had signed a similar MoU only with Istanbul.

Referring to concerns expressed over various issues falling within the ambit of DMCs, he proposed to summon a grand meeting in which officials from all DMCs and KMC, KCCI's representatives and other stakeholders could be invited.

In the meeting, all the stakeholders would thoroughly discuss and mutually agree on effective strategies for dealing with parking, road cutting and other civic issues particularly those falling outside the dominion of KMC.

He said that the anti-encroachment drive was purely against encroachers and as per orders passed by the honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan. Whereas, he added, the lease of any property simply could not be cancelled by KMC under the anti-encroachment drive and all the cases pertaining to cancellation of lease were being submitted before the c Court of Law.

" The anti-encroachment drive is purely against informal businesses which create hurdles in way of formal businesses," he remarked.

BMG Chairman, M.Zubair Motiwala, in his remarks, offered KMC Administrator that KCCI, being the premier chamber, could give representatives from every market of the city and also provide volunteers from all the markets who could cooperate and work closely with KMC which would speedily resolve many civic related issues.

Keeping in view the huge revenue being contributed by Karachi to the national exchequer, he propose that funds being allocated to Sindh province from NFC award should be bifurcated in such a manner that Karachi could receive matching share to cater to its needs against its big revenue contribution.

He further requested the Administrator to postpone the new anti-encroachment drive as it was not the right time to start another anti-encroachment drive in the city because businesses were already suffering badly due to COVID-19 pandemic and were struggling really hard for their survival. And that the balloting held for allocation of premises to displaced shopkeepers of previous anti-encroachment drive also needs to be reviewed as many businesses had been allocated spaces at irrelevant markets.

He also extended full support and cooperation of Karachi Chamber to Administrator KMC in all his initiatives for improving the infrastructure and living environment in Karachi.

President KCCI M.Shariq Vohra, pointed out that the infrastructure problem often caused severe traffic jams at some of the busiest roads of Karachi which created law and order situation as the culprits got a perfect opportunity to easily snatch valuables from commuters stranded in traffic jams.