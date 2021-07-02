UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

KMC adopts state-of-the-art tree plantation methods in Karachi: Admin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was adopting state-of-the-art tree plantation methods to meet the shortage of trees in the metropolis including the establishment of Miyawaki Forest as 300 Miyawaki forests were being created in Karachi for the purpose.

The Administrator while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Wazir Ali Memorial Hall at Nasira school,said"This will change the map of the city, as well as the ancient trees of Karachi are being adorned with the city and gradually the trees of Karuna Corpus will be eco-friendly,"said a press release.

Earlier, the Administrator Karachi cut the ribbon and inaugurated the Wazir Ali Memorial Hall at Nasira School and visited the modern laboratory and other facilities of Nasira School established in 1949.

The Administrator Karachi said "Unless every individual and every institution plays its part in the development and welfare of the city, Karachi cannot join the developed cities of the world".

Former Chief Justice Sindh High Court Sarmad Jalal Usmani, former Minister of State Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Director Education Mansoob Ahmed Siddiqui and Amir S Fancy also addressed on the occasion.

Ahmed said that civil society, social and welfare organizations were working together for the betterment and development of Karachi.

He said that Nasira School has promoted education by adopting high standards at the local level and this school is the pride of Karachi.

The Administrator said that Malik Wazir Ali laid the foundation stone of Nasira School in Karachi at a time when the resource-poor newborn state was in dire need of quality educational institutions.

"Even today the educational standard of Nasira School is very high. Many eminent personalities of the country studied from this school and played an important role in the development of the country," he added.

He said that we have received encouraging results from such institutions and it was gratifying that all the institutions aspiring for the betterment and development of Karachi were on one page and the KMC was providing all-out support to them.

Ahmed said that the first step has been taken to materialize the dream of building a health city on 34 acres of land in Manghopir with the help of welfare and social organizations while a rehabilitation center was also set up for the treatment of drug addicts.

He invited all the institutions of the city to come forward and said that KMC was ready to cooperate in providing any facility to the citizens regarding health.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Trustee of Nasira School Shahnaz Wazir Ali said that the purpose of establishing the school was to make education universal and even today we stand by our commitment.

At the end of the ceremony, a commemorative shield was presented to the special guest Administrator Karachi by Nasira School.

