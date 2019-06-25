KMC-Agha Khan Hospital plan Workshop on heatstroke management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The department of community health sciences in Karachi Medical & Dental College in collaboration with the Agha Khan Hospital planned a training workshop on how to save the citizens from acute hot weather and provide them with maximum relief.

The workshop will be held on June 27 which would be participated by 28 doctors from 14 KMC major hospitals, said a statement on Tuesday.

In this connection Dr Nadeemullah Khan and consultant Shahan Waheed called on the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif- ur-Rehman in his office on Tuesday morning in the presence of the senior director medical and health services Dr Beerbal Genani and Dr Farhat Jaffery of the KMDC.

It was informed that people suffering heavily due to raised temperature all over the world.

In this workshop the doctors would be told the low-cost ways to provide immediate medical aid to the people suffering from heatstroke.

The Metropolitan Commissioner said that our target should be public sector and all these hospitals should have all the arrangements for saving the people from heatstroke.

He said the media can play an important role by creating awareness among masses on how to protect themselves from hot weather.

KMC already set up heatstroke management centers in 14 of its hospitals where all necessary medicines and paramedical staff and doctors were deputed, he added.

He said people should refrain from going out from 11 am to 4 pm, during hot weather and use light and simple food and cover head to protect it from sunlight.

All other hospitals in the city were also asked to ensure instant help to the people suffering from the heatwave.

In order to save the people from past like situation it was mandatory that KMC, DMCs and other bodies should ensure implementation of heat wave management measures.