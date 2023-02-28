UrduPoint.com

KMC Arranges Two-day Symposium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science at Khairpur Medical College (KMC), arranged the two-day symposium on Parenting and Mental Health issues of the young generation.

The symposium was attended by consultant psychiatrists, leading consultant physicians, Pediatricians, Cardiologists and including the Vice-chancellor of Indus medical college, Ex-DHO Khairpur and MS Khairpur civil hospital, Vice principal KMC, head of NICVD Sukkur and almost all head of departments of KMC and GMMMC, Postgraduate trainees, IT head, Non-teaching staff and students.

The introduction of the theme and speakers was given by Dr Haresh Kumar Makhija while Dr. Moti Ram Bhatia spoke about the effects of screening on kids and how addiction is destroying our young generation.

Dr Jawed Akbar Dars, Dr Muhammad Zeeshan, and Dr Muhammad Iqbal Afirdi talked about mental health in the young generation and how to screen anxiety and depression in a short time.

They showed their marked concern about the mental health of the policymakers in the assemblies and other higher authoritative bodies for the sake of our country.

In the last top 3 students, moderators, organizers, and guests were awarded with shields and souvenirs.

Dr Pirbho Mal Makhija president SMWA expressed his views about the symposium.

Prof Kalsoom Azad lashari Vice Principal KMC paid a vote of thanks.

