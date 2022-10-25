KMC asks owners of buildings to redecorate exteriors

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has asked owners of houses, offices, apartments and business centers located on main roads and highways to renovate and paint the exterior of their buildings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has asked owners of houses, offices, apartments and business centers located on main roads and highways to renovate and paint the exterior of their buildings. The KMC will take action under Chapter 15 Section (132) and schedule VI of Sindh Local Government Act 2013 if the directives not implemented.

Initially, the owners of eight main roads of the city, Sharah e Faisal, Shahrah e Pakistan, Abdullah Haroon Road, Sher Shah Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Ibn e Sina Road, Rashid Minhas Road and SM Taufiq Road were directed to redecorate, and repair the exterior of their respective buildings.

The aim of the initiative is to improve the look around the main arteries and roads of the city.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that unfortunately, due to the uncertain situation in the past, the residential, business and commercial centers located on many arteries and roads of the city have not been given enough attention.

The repair and renovation of these buildings could not be ensured in accordance with the rules and regulations due to which the characteristics of the constructions on these arteries have changed and the city is presenting the scene of a forest of chaotic buildings.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC being the largest local bodies authority of the city, is responsible to bound the property owners to maintain these buildings as per relevant rules and regulations.