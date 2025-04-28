KMC becomes first digital local council for salary disbursement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has officially become the first local council to digitize its salary disbursement process, in a major leap towards digital transformation and transparency.

With the support of the Click Project (CAPS), KMC has successfully shifted its salary payments to the SAP system in the first phase of the initiative, said a statement on Monday.

Starting this month, salaries of KMC employees will be disbursed through the SAP digital platform.

S. M. Afzal Zaidi PAS, Municipal Commissioner KMC and Financial Advisor Gulzar Ali Abro briefed Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on the key features and progress of the system.

He highlighted that the move ensures complete transparency, efficiency, and maintains a secure digital record of all transactions.

In the next phase, pension payments will also be migrated to the digital system, further enhancing service delivery.

The formal inauguration of this milestone project is scheduled for tomorrow at the KMC Council Hall.

This digital shift represents a major step in bringing innovation and improved governance to municipal services.