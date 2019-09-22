KMC begins extensive fumigation drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched an extensive fumigation campaign all over the metropolis from district Korangi, which will continue till September 28.

As many as 40 spray vehicles are being used in this drive to cover all zones of a district, said a statement on Sunday.

Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Nayyer Raza poured in the insecticide in a spray machine to begin spray in the district on the first day of the campaign.

The fumigation campaign will be performed in district Malir on September 23 and in district Central on September 24.

The fumigation will be carried out in district South on September 25 and in district East on September 26 and in district West on September 27, and in the end spray will be done in district council Karachi areas on September 28.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has urged the officers to pay special attention to the low-lying areas and city rivers and drains in fumigation and also use hand machinery where it required.

He said that KMC and DMC administration should make it effective through better monitoring so that citizens could be saved from germs, flies and mosquitoes.

He said the spray work will be continued in different districts of Karachi.