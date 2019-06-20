UrduPoint.com
KMC Black List 16 Charged Parking Contractors

Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:38 PM

KMC black list 16 charged parking contractors

The Charged Parking Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Thursday on the directive of the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar blacklisted 16 contractors for taking part in the auction of KMC charged parking sites in the future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Charged Parking Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Thursday on the directive of the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar blacklisted 16 contractors for taking part in the auction of KMC charged parking sites in the future.

The action was taken on the violation of bidding rules in the auction of parking sites and for overcharging from citizens, said a statement on Thursday.

The contractors include Ali Raza, Khyber Enterprise, Siyal International, Abdul Qayyum Mazari, Junaid and Co, Naveed Enterprise, Awais Mazhar Enterprises, Uzair Enterprise, Aahir and Co, F.A Brothers, Shahzad Memon, Aamir Ahmed, S. K Enterprise, Salman Enterprise, 12th Associates and A.S Enterprise.

The Mayor Karachi has directed the charged parking staff to ensure better charged parking system in the city and take immediate action on overcharging at all KMC charged parking sites.

