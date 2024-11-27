KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurating the solar system conversion of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building, Wednesday claimed to become Pakistan's first municipal council transitioning to solar energy

Mayor said addressing on the occasion, the KMC building is now powered by solar energy, with the introduction of a 150 kw solar system and 80 kw of surplus electricity has been shifted to net metering with K-Electric, the Mayor said while addressing at the occasion, said a statement issued here

The event was attended by Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, PPP parliamentary leader in the City Council Karamullah Waqasi, Jumman Darwan and other members of the council.

Mayor noted that major cities worldwide are adopting alternative energy sources such as solar panels, wind energy, and other modern systems, and solar energy is especially easy to harness in Pakistan’s climate.

A total of 259 solar plates have been installed on the roof of the KMC building, producing around 650 to 700 units of electricity daily, Murtaza Wahab said adding that installation of a solar system at the building will save millions of rupees.

He mentioned that the KMC has also completed installation of solar panels at Kidney Hill Park while more parks, recreational places and roads will also be shifted to solar power in the future.

With the support of the Sindh government, four hospitals are being transitioned to solar power, and the work will be completed by January, he informed and added that three major highways in Karachi will also be converted to solar systems as well.

Appreciating efforts of Sindh government for promoting solar energy, he said that projects are being carried out in District ADP and work is underway in different areas of the city including Baldia Town and Keamari.

Barrister Wahab stated that every representative of PPP was actively serving the city and PPP workers' love for the city and its residents is evident in the improvements being made. He vowed to carry out more development works in the coming days and improve the revenue of KMC.

In the current fiscal year, he noted, the Sindh government has allocated Rs103 billion for Karachi and some projects are being executed independently while some others in collaboration with the Sindh government, he said and mentioned the near completion projects like the Malir Expressway and the Korangi Causeway as well as the upcoming construction of a new international stadium in Baldia Town.

The mayor called on people to focus on the city’s progress despite challenges posed by those who seek to disrupt development with hate and ethnicity-driven politics.

He also urged PTI leaders to have mercy on the city, as damaging public or private properties would harm not just the city, but the province and the country as a whole.