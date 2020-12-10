KMC builds a link road at Fisheries Gate no 02

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Thursday said the construction of link road at Fisheries Gate No.02 would facilitate the citizens as well as heavy traffic.

He said this after inaugurating the link road constructed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Thursday.

He said that with the consultation of KPT officials, 900 running feet road construction completed and for that carpeting was done on 35000 square feet. After the construction, the road is 35 to 40 feet wide, he added.

Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan, KPT officials and KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that the road was in deplorable condition and causing hardships for the people.

The traffic flow was disturbed especially the heavy traffic was facing difficulties, he said.

Shallwani said that now the link road is reconstructed with standard material.

He said that infrastructure of road and flyover is being uplifted in the city to facilitate the citizens.

The administrator said that the areas where infrastructure was not up to the mark are given priority. A field force under Works department has been established for road construction and renovation without any delay, he said.

The KPT officials expressed gratitude to the Administrator and said that it had been a chronic issue.