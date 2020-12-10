UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Builds A Link Road At Fisheries Gate No 02

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

KMC builds a link road at Fisheries Gate no 02

Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Thursday said the construction of link road at Fisheries Gate No.02 would facilitate the citizens as well as heavy traffic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Thursday said the construction of link road at Fisheries Gate No.02 would facilitate the citizens as well as heavy traffic.

He said this after inaugurating the link road constructed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Thursday.

He said that with the consultation of KPT officials, 900 running feet road construction completed and for that carpeting was done on 35000 square feet. After the construction, the road is 35 to 40 feet wide, he added.

Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan, KPT officials and KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that the road was in deplorable condition and causing hardships for the people.

The traffic flow was disturbed especially the heavy traffic was facing difficulties, he said.

Shallwani said that now the link road is reconstructed with standard material.

He said that infrastructure of road and flyover is being uplifted in the city to facilitate the citizens.

The administrator said that the areas where infrastructure was not up to the mark are given priority. A field force under Works department has been established for road construction and renovation without any delay, he said.

The KPT officials expressed gratitude to the Administrator and said that it had been a chronic issue.

Related Topics

Karachi Road Traffic Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Rs1.2 m distributed under Bahimat Buzurg programme ..

2 minutes ago

Tram service in Karachi to help promote tourism in ..

2 minutes ago

DRAP reduces price of corona antiviral drug Remdes ..

2 minutes ago

One succumbed to COVID-19, 4 more tested positive

2 minutes ago

Israel-Morocco Deal Includes Establishing Diplomat ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Diplomats, Accused of Espionage, Must Leav ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.