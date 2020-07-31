Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Spokesman said that the auction of a plot at Old Sabzi Mandi has been cancelled and the resolution adopted by the city Council was deferred

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Spokesman said that the auction of a plot at Old Sabzi Mandi has been cancelled and the resolution adopted by the city Council was deferred.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesman said that after auction, many people approached the Director Land and concerned officials and maintained that they could not take part in the auction due to COVID-19.

They were in isolation at the auctions time and now requested the KMC to cancel the auction so that they could take part in the second auction.

The Director Land apprised high officials about the matter and the KMC has decided to cancel the auction in larger interest of the people of Karachi, the Spokesman added.

He said that the security deposit amount has also been refunded as no amount was deposited in the KMC's account.

"The plot 2B 2700 is still the KMC's property and no one claims it. The KMC's spokesman was of the view that the plot is a commercial one and designated for a petrol pump that's why many parties were interested in the auction.

After the improvement in Covid-19 situation, the KMC would issue advertisement in the leading newspapers for auction so that each party could have equal right to get the land.

Some people are spreading false and fabricated information about the plot but in fact the auction was cancelled on July 24. The KMC reserve legal right to take action against such people who are trying to defame the national institution," he added.