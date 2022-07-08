UrduPoint.com

KMC Cancels Eid-ul-Azha Prayer At Polo Ground

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KMC cancels Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Polo Ground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has cancelled the Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Polo Ground in view of the rain forecast by Meteorological department.

According to Ali Hassan Sajid, spokesman of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation here on Friday, rains are continuing in Karachi and are also expected in the coming days.

He said that Eid prayer gathering is being held in an open place at Pologround that is why it has been cancelled.

However, Eid prayers will be offered in more than 20 mosques managed by the KMC. Eid prayers will be offered at 6 am in Jamia Masjid in KMC building in which Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi will perform the duties of Imamat.

Eid prayers will also be offered in KMC mosques located in other parts of Karachi as per the announced time.

Related Topics

Karachi Polo Prayer Mosque Rains

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

14 minutes ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

2 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

3 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

4 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.