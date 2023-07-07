Open Menu

KMC Cancels License Of Firm To Collect Gate Entry Fee Of Safari Park

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The Recreation Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has canceled the license to collect the gate entry fee of the Safari Park for non-payment of the license fee installments and has blacklisted the defaulter firm with lodging FIR against it to collect the dues

The company will not be able to get any work contract in KMC in the future, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Friday.

According to the details, M/s Aziz One was issued a license to collect the gate entry fee in Safari Park, however, despite issuing several notices, this company failed to pay the license fee installments amounting Rs 25,179,85.

According to the terms and conditions of the license, in case of non-payment, the KMC is authorized to cancel the license of the concerned company and immediately stop the work at the place of the license.

