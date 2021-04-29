UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Constitutes Committee To Manage Affairs Of Graveyards

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

KMC constitutes committee to manage affairs of graveyards

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has set up an eight-member central committee comprising officials of welfare organizations and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to manage the graveyards' affairs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has set up an eight-member central committee comprising officials of welfare organizations and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to manage the graveyards' affairs.

The committee's responsibilities included overseeing matters and providing full support to bereaved families and keeping records of all graves and burials and ensuring that no immoral or anti-social activities take place within cemeteries.

The committee will also make necessary arrangements for the protection of graves and will submit its suggestions to the KMC for the formation of sub-committees for the management of all cemeteries in Karachi.

The committee meeting will be held regularly every month and its report along with suggestions will be sent to the Administrator Karachi on a monthly basis.

The convener or secretary of the committee will be Senior Director Media Management KMC Ali Hassan Sajid.

The members of the committee are Director Cemetery Iqbal Pervez, Deputy Director Cemetery Sarwar Alam besides Zafar Abbas of JDC Welfare Organization, Manzar Alam of Al-Khidmat Welfare Society, Alamgir Welfare Truts's Rehan Yaseen, Yahya Attari of Dawat-e-Islami and Muhammad Khalid Noor of Al Noor Welfare.

The Administrator said that after reviewing the maintenance of cemeteries, improvement of burial process, redressal of grievances of citizens and other issues, it was felt to make action plan for improvement of cemeteries in collaboration with welfare and social organizations.

He welcomed the fact that civil society and social organizations were fully cooperating in this endeavor.

Ahmed asked the citizens to approach the committee for any grievances.

The committee will be responsible for taking timely steps to address them, he said, adding that the committee would work without any discrimination for improvement of infrastructure, provision of street lights.

The committee will oversee various matters including accuracy of corridors and tree plantation, prevention of thefts, issuance of burial certificates so that all these things can be done in a transparent and efficient manner.

Administrator Karachi said that managing committees are also being formed in six selected cemeteries.

In the first phase, work will start from six cemeteries including Sakhi Hassan Cemetery, Issa Nagri Cemetery, Muhammad Shah Cemetery North Karachi, Model Colony Cemetery, Tariq Road Cemetery and Al-Noor Cemetery.

The situation will improve when the managing committees take over the management of these cemeteries.

"Most of the cemeteries in Karachi are full and there is no room for more burials. However, people insist on burying their loved ones in a specific cemetery. Given the current situation, we will try to make the citizens aware of this," Ahmed said.

He said a memorandum of understanding on new model cemeteries would also be signed with JDC and Sailani Welfare this week.

Related Topics

Karachi Civil Society Road Alamgir Turkish Lira Media All From

Recent Stories

Trump Calls Raid on Giuliani's Apartment 'Very Unf ..

1 minute ago

US Q1 GDP Grew By 6.4%, Rebounding From COVID - Co ..

1 minute ago

Bulgaria Expels Assistant to Russian Military Atta ..

1 minute ago

Body of deceased boy exhumed for postmortem on mur ..

4 minutes ago

Auto-Rickshaws services extended to voters for rea ..

4 minutes ago

Distt Admin conducts 23054 operations against coro ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.