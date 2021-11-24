KMC controls 30 percent land of Karachi: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that 30 per cent of Karachi's land control is with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the rest of Karachi's land control is with other entities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that 30 per cent of Karachi's land control is with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the rest of Karachi's land control is with other entities.

Talking to media persons here, Barrister Murtaza said that the process of commercialization started in 2001 under the City District Government Karachi. "In 2003 and again in 2005 commercialization took place and the streets of Karachi were commercialized. In the house where only one family used to live, now there are twenty families", he said.

Barrister Murtaza said that there is a lot of work going on in the Parks department. "We will work where the opportunity arises but there is no planting season at the moment due to which the planting work is stopped," he added.

He said that when the season restarts in February, the trees will be planted.

Administrator Karachi said he stands with officers and personnel for any help. All issues of KMC will be resolved, he assured.