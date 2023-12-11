KMC Council endorses collection of Municipal Utility Tax through K-electric bills

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's Council in its general meeting approved a resolution by majority votes for collection of Municipal Utility Tax through K-electric bills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Karachi Metropolitan Corporation - KMC's Council in its general meeting approved a resolution by majority votes for collection of Municipal Utility Tax through K-electric bills.

The general meeting of the KMC Council was held on Monday in the council hall under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad also participated in the meeting, said a statement.

At the beginning of the meeting, prayers were offered for Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Manwar Raza and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf city council member Parveen Murad Baloch.

According to a resolution passed unanimously in the meeting, the caretaker provincial government was demanded that in order to pay pensions and other dues of retired employees of KMC and defunct District Municipal Corporations- DMCs Central, West, East, South, Korangi, Kemari, Malir and District Council Karachi, immediately sanction a special financial bailout package to eligible retired employees and officers for payment of their retirement dues including pension, gratuity and other related dues.

So that immediate relief can be provided to thousands of retired government employees and their families who are waiting for payment of their dues based on humanitarian and national sympathy.

The city council also approved a resolution by majority votes in which the caretaker provincial government was called to provide funds of Rs 30 million (three crore rupees) immediately for carrying out development works in his union committee.

During the meeting, various members including Najmi Alam, parliamentary leader of Pakistan People's Party, Saifuddin Advocate, parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Mufti Khalid, parliamentary leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expressed their opinions.

Presiding over the meeting Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the members of the city council should play their role in improving the tax and revenue collection system in KMC so that we can invest this money in this city," he said now we need to work together, every meeting of the city council will focus on one of the main problems of the city and try to solve it.

When it comes to the interest of the city in this holy house, everyone will support because everyone wants relief for the citizens of Karachi, all the affairs of the city council will be run according to the law, and the current budget of KMC was approved by the previous administrator in March and the law does not allow the council to re-approve the budget, although if city council members have concerns about the budget, a resolution can be tabled in the council.