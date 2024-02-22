Open Menu

KMC Council To Form Committee To Discuss Street Crimes Situation With IGP Sindh

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday agreed to a proposal to form a committee consisting of City Council members to deal with the increasing street crimes in Karachi, which would meet the Sindh police chief and discuss the crime situation in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday agreed to a proposal to form a committee consisting of City Council members to deal with the increasing street crimes in Karachi, which would meet the Sindh police chief and discuss the crime situation in the city.

The meeting Karachi Metropolitan Corporation – KMC's Council was chaired by the Mayor Karachi in the council hall of the KMC head office here.

On this occasion, a proposal was also made by the members of the House to form a committee consisting of City Council members to deal with the increasing street crimes in Karachi, to which Barrister Murtaza Wahab termed it as timely and said that a committee consisting of members of the House will be formed today which will meet with IG Sindh.

He said every political party will be represented in the committee to inform the law enforcement agencies about the crime situation in Karachi and to urge immediate steps in this regard.

He said that the proceedings of today's meeting of the city were held in a good manner and hoped this would continue in future sessions of the council so that the members of this council could provide relief to the citizens of Karachi from various problems.

The Mayor Karachi said that according to the tradition of the city council, the meeting of the council is postponed after the death of a member, so today's meeting is also postponed, the next meeting will be held on March 8, 2024.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, prayers were offered for Shaheed UC Chairman Sabir Ali Magsi of Pakistan Peoples Party from Malir District UC 9 Bakhtawar Goth who was reportedly killed in the incident in Gulistan-e-Johar and Parveen Murad Baloch member of City Council.

