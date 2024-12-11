KMC Council to meet o Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The general meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on on Thursday, at 2:30 PM, under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The meeting will take place in the Council Hall of the KMC Building on M.A. Jinnah Road.