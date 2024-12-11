KMC Council To Meet O Thursday
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The general meeting of the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be held on on Thursday, at 2:30 PM, under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.
The meeting will take place in the Council Hall of the KMC Building on M.A. Jinnah Road.
Recent Stories
LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab
Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India
JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan’s development, prosperity of residents; top priority: PM2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar condoles over Afghan Acting Minister’s death, casualties2 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide visits District Jail Taimergarah2 minutes ago
-
366 farmers get green tractors under CM scheme2 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Chinoy becomes KPC's honorary member2 minutes ago
-
Senate pays tribute to martyred personnel, late parliamentarians12 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja22 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera administers oath to newly appointed DRC members22 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Afzal Marwat apologizes to DIG operations22 minutes ago
-
Electricity thieves allegedly torture Mepco team in DG Khan22 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Abbottabad firing22 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority: DIG Raza22 minutes ago