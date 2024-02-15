Open Menu

KMC Council To Meet On Feb 22

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:13 PM

KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will chair the general body meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on February 22, at 2:30 pm in the council hall of the KMC Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will chair the general body meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on February 22, at 2:30 pm in the council hall of the KMC Building.

The agenda of the meeting has the approval of various matters including awarding of Tamgha-e-Karachi with cash reward to those who have extraordinarily served this city, improvement in the services of hospitals of KMC under public-private partnership, renovation of parks and installation of solar systems in the KMC parks, collection of valet parking fee Charged Parking department, up gradation and re-designation of the posts of Program officer(BS-17) established in the schedule of Establishment of KMC, which is a dead cadre post, as Senior Program Officer (BS-18), Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Karachi's Pediatric Department to be renamed as Wasila Jahan Department of Pediatrics, KMC, amendment in the method of recruitment of Pesh Imam in KMC.

An increase in the imprest account for the Deputy Mayor Secretariat, office of the Financial Advisor, KMC and the City Institute of Image Management (CIIM) are also part of the agenda. Besides this other issues will be presented in the meeting with permission of the chair.

Related Topics

Karachi Dead Martyrs Shaheed February Post

Recent Stories

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import ..

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill

2 minutes ago
 DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Pol ..

DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark ..

Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

2 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Ind ..

Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders ..

May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties

9 minutes ago
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointmen ..

Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD

8 minutes ago
 Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo miss ..

Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission

9 minutes ago
 LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

9 minutes ago
 PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell m ..

PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting

15 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test ..

Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour

30 minutes ago
 Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024

Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan