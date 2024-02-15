KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will chair the general body meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on February 22, at 2:30 pm in the council hall of the KMC Building

The agenda of the meeting has the approval of various matters including awarding of Tamgha-e-Karachi with cash reward to those who have extraordinarily served this city, improvement in the services of hospitals of KMC under public-private partnership, renovation of parks and installation of solar systems in the KMC parks, collection of valet parking fee Charged Parking department, up gradation and re-designation of the posts of Program officer(BS-17) established in the schedule of Establishment of KMC, which is a dead cadre post, as Senior Program Officer (BS-18), Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Karachi's Pediatric Department to be renamed as Wasila Jahan Department of Pediatrics, KMC, amendment in the method of recruitment of Pesh Imam in KMC.

An increase in the imprest account for the Deputy Mayor Secretariat, office of the Financial Advisor, KMC and the City Institute of Image Management (CIIM) are also part of the agenda. Besides this other issues will be presented in the meeting with permission of the chair.