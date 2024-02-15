KMC Council To Meet On Feb 22
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will chair the general body meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on February 22, at 2:30 pm in the council hall of the KMC Building
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will chair the general body meeting of the council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on February 22, at 2:30 pm in the council hall of the KMC Building.
The agenda of the meeting has the approval of various matters including awarding of Tamgha-e-Karachi with cash reward to those who have extraordinarily served this city, improvement in the services of hospitals of KMC under public-private partnership, renovation of parks and installation of solar systems in the KMC parks, collection of valet parking fee Charged Parking department, up gradation and re-designation of the posts of Program officer(BS-17) established in the schedule of Establishment of KMC, which is a dead cadre post, as Senior Program Officer (BS-18), Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Karachi's Pediatric Department to be renamed as Wasila Jahan Department of Pediatrics, KMC, amendment in the method of recruitment of Pesh Imam in KMC.
An increase in the imprest account for the Deputy Mayor Secretariat, office of the Financial Advisor, KMC and the City Institute of Image Management (CIIM) are also part of the agenda. Besides this other issues will be presented in the meeting with permission of the chair.
Recent Stories
Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign
Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024
LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters
Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD
Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission
LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list
PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour
Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 20242 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters2 minutes ago
-
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties9 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD8 minutes ago
-
LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list9 minutes ago
-
PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting15 minutes ago
-
Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 202413 minutes ago
-
Re-polling held in polling station of Ghotki's PS-18: ECP5 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat nears completion5 minutes ago
-
Two minor sisters burn to death as hut catches fire5 minutes ago
-
MTT-WOP to complete oil pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar15 minutes ago