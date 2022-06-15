KMC decides to celebrate 75th anniversary of founding Pakistan

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in a grand manner on the 75th anniversary of the founding of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in a grand manner on the 75th anniversary of the founding of Pakistan.

In this regard, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has formed a committee consisting of KMC officers to ensure the conduct of these programs, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Wednesday.

A formal notification has been issued and a special logo has been prepared for the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

According to the notification, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi will be the Patron of the Committee and Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid will be the Convener of the Committee.

Other members included Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Senior Director HRM Imtiaz Abro, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Charged Parking Samira Hussain, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and Media Coordinator for Administrator Sikandar Baloch.

The KMC will arrange various programs for the important occasion of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

The planting campaigns in different parts of the city, Mushaira on theme of Watan To Salamat Rahe and Mushaara on other topics, programs on history of Pakistan, and discussions on the historical and political significance of Shehr-e-Quaid (Karachi city).

Publication of books on local government system and evolution in Karachi, Diamond Jubilee Awards would be held, lighting and fireworks would be arranged on different buildings of KMC in the month of August.

Competitions in various sports including cricket, football, badminton, table tennis, cycling and boxing would be held and donkey cart races will also be organized.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on the occasion that KMC was the only local body which has decided to pay tribute to Pakistan in a big way by organizing programs on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee.

He said that the institution has always had a tradition of organizing and developing the city as well as conducting scientific, literary and cultural programs.

"KMC also has the honor of hosting the first civic reception in honor of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The KMC has been organizing celebrations in honor of the heads of more than 100 countries and mayors of different cities, he added.

In addition to this, KMC has organized innumerable programs for the betterment, beauty and attractiveness of the city so that the colors of this city can be restored.

He hoped that by organizing these programs, the people, especially children and youth would develop a spirit of love for their homeland and the soft image of Karachi would be spread all over the world.

He said that the institutions which would like to collaborate with KMC in this regard would be welcomed.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has started programs in this regard which would continue till August 14.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in which Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Convener of the Committee Ali Hassan Sajid, Media Coordinator for Administrator Sikandar Baloch and other members participated.