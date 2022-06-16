The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in style and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has formed a committee consisting of KMC officers to make necessary arrangements in this regard, said a statement on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in style and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has formed a committee consisting of KMC officers to make necessary arrangements in this regard, said a statement on Thursday.

A formal notification has been issued and a special logo has been prepared for the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

According to the notification, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi will be the Patron of the Committee and Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid will be the Convener of the Committee.

Other members included Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Senior Director HRM Imtiaz Abro, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Charged Parking Samira Hussain, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and Media Coordinator for Administrator Sikandar Baloch.

The KMC will arrange various programmes as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, including tree planting campaigns in different parts of the city, Mushaira on theme of "Watan To Salamat Rahe" and other topics, sessions on the history of Pakistan, and discussions on the historical and political significance of Karachi city.

Moreover, books will be launched on evolution of the local government system in Karachi whereas Diamond Jubilee Awards will also be held.

The KMC has also planned to deck different buildings in the city with illuminating lights during August.

The notification further revealed that various sports competitions including cricket, football, badminton, table tennis, cycling and boxing will be held and donkey cart races will also be organized.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that KMC is the only local body which has decided to celebrate the 75th independence day of Pakistan in style.

He said that the corporation has always had a tradition of organizing and developing the city as well as conducting scientific, literary and cultural programs.

"KMC also has the honor of hosting the first civic reception in honor of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The KMC has been organizing celebrations in honor of the heads of more than 100 countries and mayors of different cities," he added.

In addition, KMC has organized innumerable programs for the betterment, beauty and attractiveness of the city so that the colors of this city can be restored, he said.

The Administrator Karachi hoped that by organizing these programs, the people, especially children and youth would develop a spirit of love for their homeland and the soft image of Karachi would be promoted globally.

He said that the institutions which would like to collaborate with KMC in this regard would be welcomed.