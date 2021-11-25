KMC decides to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach View Park on Nov 26

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach View Park in view of its successful experience in the past, that will be formally launched on November 26

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to start Drive-in Cinema near Beach View Park in view of its successful experience in the past, that will be formally launched on November 26.

Historical films will be shown at Sunset Cinema three days a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and three shows will be held to entertain the people.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said in this way citizens will be able to enjoy the movie in their car with their family members.

Arrangements have also been made for parking of 150 cars at the same time to facilitate the citizens enjoy the movie while sitting in their cars.

He said films would be screened in six different categories, including those based on classic novels and animated films.

The KMC has decided to run Drive-in Cinemas on the basis of no-profit, no-loss with the purpose to provide a better entertainment to the citizens near the sea.