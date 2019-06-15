UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Declares Alert In Hospitals Due To VAYU

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

KMC declares alert in hospitals due to VAYU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has declared high alert in all its hospitals and Rescue 1122 Ambulance service, in view of "TROPICAL CYCLONIC VAYU" .

The high alert is declared on the directives of the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, said a statement on Friday.

All heads of institutions have been directed to make necessary arrangements, prepare contingency plan and ensure presence of staff on their duties.

All kind of leaves have been cancelled immediately; no leave will be considered during emergency.

Focal persons will ensure their presence with foolproof arrangements to deal with any emergency.

Strict compliance has been directed failing which action will be taken against defaulter as per E&D rules.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (Sindh) has provided relief items for immediate response to vulnerable districts of Sindh Districts including Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal.

Relief items containing 300 tents and 1500 mosquito nets for each district respectively have been handed over to the Deputy Commissioners concerned in first phase.

However, in case of further need rest of the relief items would be provided accordingly.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Alert Thatta Badin Tharparkar Sujawal Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Sibtain Khan resigns from Forest Ministry followin ..

2 minutes ago

Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

12 minutes ago

France's 'wolf brigade': Alps guards with licence ..

24 minutes ago

Transnistria Interested in Peaceful Course of Even ..

24 minutes ago

KP govt’s social media team live streams press c ..

38 minutes ago

Bauers becomes first Indian to hit for cycle in 3 ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.