KMC declares emergency in view of rain forecast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has declared state of emergency in KMC ahead of forecast of rains in the city and has directed the officers and staff of concerned departments of KMC to remain alert

The cleaning of major storm water drains has also been started on emergency basis in the metropolis, said a statement on Saturday.

All the staff of mandatory services departments including medical and health services, fire brigade, municipal services and parks & horticulture have been called on duty immediately.

The mayor directed that all machinery and staff should be made alert and prepared for any emergency and start work immediately.

Meanwhile, the municipal services department of KMC following the directive of the mayor Karachi speed up ongoing drain cleaning in different areas of Karachi with the help of heavy machinery including excavators to remove the garbage and other waste from drains.

The mayor Karachi has advised citizen to contact on 1339 complaint number in case of any problem so immediate work could be started in any area of the city.

He also instructed the municipal services department to focus on chocking points in these drains.

He also directed to ensure water drainage in all under passes during rains through the staff and machinery required for this work.

Wasim Akhtar said to citizens to avoid dumping garbage in city drains and removed their encroachments on it voluntarily.

He said that all concerned departments should be kept alert and ensures immediate action on any complaints in the city.