KMC Delegation To Attend Sister Cities Conference In Houston From July 17

Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

A three-member delegation of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) led by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar would attend a three-day Sister Cities International Conference in the United States (US) city Houston from July 17 to 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :A three-member delegation of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) led by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar would attend a three-day Sister Cities International Conference in the United States (US) city Houston from July 17 to 19.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman and Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam would depart for the same on Monday, said a statement.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, who is now a days in England to see his ailing brother would also reach Houston.

The annual meeting of the Sister Cities International Conference would review and discuss the coordination among the big cities of the world and their problems and solutions with promotion of trade, culture and art and assistance in better environment and other issues while making agreements of sister cities.

Over 500 mayors and representatives from 30 countries would attend this conference in the convention center of Houston including from Australia, Bangladesh, Barzil, Cambodia, Germany, Indonesia, South Africa, South Korea, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Seminar and workshops will be held on different subjects like business and trade, community development, geography, international relations, art and culture and youth education.

The KMC delegation as member of this organization would also submit its suggestions.

More Stories From Pakistan

