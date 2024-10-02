Open Menu

KMC Developing 30 Large Parks Across All Districts Of Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is constructing 30 large parks across all districts of Karachi, on the directive of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Additionally, green belts along major roads and thoroughfares in the city, including three roundabouts, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and Shahrah-e-Pakistan, are also being beautified with greenery and tree planting. High-mast lighting poles are being installed in these parks and roundabouts to ensure proper lighting, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Mayor Karachi reaffirmed his commitment to make Karachi beautiful and green, instructing the Parks Department to expedite the construction and beautification of parks in all districts so that residents can have recreational opportunities close to their homes.

The Parks Department of KMC is actively working on various locations, including Family Park in UC-1 Ibrahim Haidery, Rizviya Society Park, Khori Garden in UC-4 South District, Lyari Town UC-7, Bakhtawar Park in UC-10, Hindu Para Park in UC-13, Shirin Jinnah Colony, Amir Khusro Park Clifton, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Gadap Town, Shirin Jinnah Colony Park in UC-12, and New Rizviya Society Park in Scheme 33, among others.

The construction of a boundary wall at Aziz Bhatti Park and the restoration of the lighting system at Kidney Hill Park are also ongoing. Tree planting is underway at the lower section of the flyover near Ayesha Manzil on Shahrah-e-Pakistan, and similar beautification efforts are taking place at Gurumandir Roundabout and Korangi.

The Parks Department is utilizing its workforce and vehicles for tree planting and beautification along main roads, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, and Nursery Block 4. Mayor Karachi stated that all parks, big and small, are the assets of the citizens; thus, the current government of the Pakistan People's Party will restore and adequately manage these places.

KMC is committed to using all available resources to make the city beautiful, green, and vibrant, ensuring that it won't be long before residents in every area have access to well-furnished, green parks close to their homes.

He added that KMC has reopened various parks for citizens and will continue this initiative in the future.

