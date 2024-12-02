KMC DG Parks, Horticulture among others removed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, has expressed his serious concern regarding the cutting of trees near PIDC in Karachi and ordered strict action against those responsible

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, has expressed his serious concern regarding the cutting of trees near PIDC in Karachi and ordered strict action against those responsible.

On the directives of the Chief Secretary, an FIR No 156/2024 at Civil Lines police station has been registered against the individuals involved in cutting four trees at PIDC. The Karachi Metropolitan Council (KMC) has also been instructed to initiate disciplinary action against any employees found to be involved in or negligent regarding this unlawful activity, a communique said.

Subsequently, the Karachi Municipal Corporation issued two separate notifications, directing the Director General of Parks & Horticulture, KMC, and the Director MUCT, KMC, to report to the headquarters.

The KMC has also suspended four officials from various departments with immediate effect. The suspended officials include Deputy Director Maqbool Ahmed, Assistant Director Muhammad Asif, Inspector Khalid Latif, and Mali Shoaibuddin.

These officials have been directed to report to the Human Resources Management department.

Moreover, Deputy Commissioner South has been given 24 hours to submit a detailed inquiry report. The CS emphasized the importance of preserving greenery in urban areas, especially in Karachi, where trees play a crucial role in combating rising pollution and improving environmental sustainability.

“The government has a zero-tolerance policy towards the destruction of green assets,” the Chief Secretary said.

He further reiterated that public officials must remain vigilant in protecting the environment and ensuring compliance with laws prohibiting such activities.

The Sindh government has also directed all relevant authorities to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to prevent the unauthorized falling of trees in the future. Strict measures will be taken against violators to set a precedent and safeguard the city’s ecological balance.

The Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah assured that all necessary steps are being taken to restore the damaged greenery, adding that such incidents will not be overlooked under any circumstances.