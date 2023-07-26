KMC directs departmental heads to furnish list of serviceable and non-serviceable items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has directed heads of different wings to submit a list of serviceable and non-serviceable items within seven days, as to improve cleanliness and the environment within the offices of KMC.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Focal Person of the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Karamullah Waqasi, in which a strategy was drawn up to make the offices of KMC clean and better managed.

In the meeting, it was decided that all the departments of the KMC should provide an inventory list of serviceable and non-serviceable equipment, including biomedical machinery and equipment, and other scrap items such as iron, wood, plastic, etc. so that further action can be taken in this connection.