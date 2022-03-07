UrduPoint.com

KMC Displayed Code Of Conduct For Protection Of Women At KMC Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:56 PM

KMC displayed code of conduct for protection of women at KMC offices

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday directed his sub ordinates to paste Code of Conduct for the protection of women from harassment in the workplaces at all departments and buildings of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday directed his sub ordinates to paste Code of Conduct for the protection of women from harassment in the workplaces at all departments and buildings of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The Code of Conduct has been issued under Section 11 (2) of the Workplace Act 2010 aims to protect women in offices and other workplaces from any kind of harassment, said a statement.

For this, guidelines have been issued regarding the behavior adopted by the management of the organization and all the employees in order to ensure an environment free from harassment and oppression.

According to the rules, violation of the Code of Conduct would be unacceptable and tantamount to excessive use of powers.

A Complainant or a member of staff may report harassment to their supervisor or member of the Inquiry Committee.

The supervisor or member of the inquiry committee shall have the responsibility to act in accordance with the prescribed code of conduct in this regard.

Requests made in this regard may be oral or written while a senior officer will conduct an undercover investigation.

In case of serious nature of harassment, disciplinary action may be taken against the person concerned.

During the course of the investigation, the complainant and the person against whom the complaint has been made may be temporarily transferred or in case of misconduct, the head of the department may apply the relevant procedure and suspend the person against whom the complaint has been made or send on him on leave.

During the investigation, it will be ensured that retaliatory action against each other is discouraged by both parties and will be fully monitored.

The Code of Conduct provides all the details and clarifications of Section 11 (2) of Protection against Harassment of Women in the Workplace which will make the employees working in any department of KMC aware of their responsibilities and create a better environment in the organization.

Related Topics

Karachi Oral May Women All From

Recent Stories

WOWPK gives annual awards in 12 categories

WOWPK gives annual awards in 12 categories

17 minutes ago
 President, PM condole sad demise of Rafiq Tarar

President, PM condole sad demise of Rafiq Tarar

17 minutes ago
 Prime Minister speaks with EU Council head; stress ..

Prime Minister speaks with EU Council head; stresses need for ceasefire in Ukrai ..

18 minutes ago
 'Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifting Trials' beg ..

'Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifting Trials' begins in University of Peshawar ..

18 minutes ago
 Govt performance appreciated on achieving target o ..

Govt performance appreciated on achieving target of COVID-19 vaccine

18 minutes ago
 OSU thanks SAROSHIANS for gracing ''ANNUAL REUNION ..

OSU thanks SAROSHIANS for gracing ''ANNUAL REUNION-2022'' Congregation Their La ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>