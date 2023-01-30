UrduPoint.com

KMC, DMC Administrators Reviewed Road Construction Work

Administrator Karachi Municipal Commission (KMC) Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman along with Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Syed Shakil Ahmed visited the road construction site near civic center University Road and inspected on going work

Talking to media persons Administrator KMC, Dr. Saif ur Rahman said that the department was trying for development of the city.

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that since taking charge, only efforts have been made to provide facilities to the citizens.

He said for the first time in DMC's, milling machine was being used in the construction of the road, which automatically carpets the layer of the road, due to which the construction of the road was being done according to the standards.

He was accompanied by former Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Hassan, Superintending Engineer Mubeen Sheikh, Senior Director Tauqeer Abbas, Senior Executive Engineer Imtiaz Bhutto, Executive Engineer B&R Syed Jamal Abbas, Directors Jam Rizwan, Zahid Bin Khalil, Deputy Director DM, Irshad Ali, Assistant Executive Engineer Rashid Fayyaz and In-charge Debris Removal, Rao Shamshad and others.

