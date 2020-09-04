UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Employee Appeals To Sindh Government, DG Rangers For Protection

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:12 PM

KMC employee appeals to Sindh government, DG rangers for protection

An employee of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), appealed to Sindh government for giving him protection claiming that few criminals were trying to abduct him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An employee of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), appealed to Sindh government for giving him protection claiming that few criminals were trying to abduct him.

Bilal, working as gardener with Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), expressed such view while addressing press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Friday.

The criminals had already attacked him and tried to abduct him but he succeeded to escape, he claimed.

The case had been registered with Super Market Police station in Karachi, he said adding no one was arrested so far.

He appealed to Chief Minister Sindh, Governor Sindh, and Director General Rangers to give him protection.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Rangers Police Governor Criminals Market Government Employment

Recent Stories

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

30 minutes ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

1 hour ago

UN begins withdrawing troops from protection sites ..

3 minutes ago

MCI removes illegal structures in sector I-9, I-10 ..

3 minutes ago

DC directs officials to remain in field during rai ..

3 minutes ago

Postmaster General to hold "Online Khuli Kachehri" ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.