KMC employee appeals to Sindh government, DG rangers for protection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An employee of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), appealed to Sindh government for giving him protection claiming that few criminals were trying to abduct him.

Bilal, working as gardener with Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), expressed such view while addressing press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Friday.

The criminals had already attacked him and tried to abduct him but he succeeded to escape, he claimed.

The case had been registered with Super Market Police station in Karachi, he said adding no one was arrested so far.

He appealed to Chief Minister Sindh, Governor Sindh, and Director General Rangers to give him protection.