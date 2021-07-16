KMC establishes facility in Frere park to create awareness about plastic recycling

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in collaboration with a private company has established a centre at Frere Garden here to create awareness among the people about plastic recycling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in collaboration with a private company has established a centre at Frere Garden here to create awareness among the people about plastic recycling.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that parks and recreational places around the world are multi-purpose where trees, plants and flowers as well as modern IT facilities including swings, fountains, food courts, digital screens and internet are available, said a statement on Friday.

"These recreational places are being given new and modern facilities with each passing day and a large number of people are turning to such places for recreational activities which also help generation of revenue," he added.

Disneyland, National Geographic Parks, Safari Parks, IT Parks and other popular places have become a major source of revenue for the agencies concerned, he observed.

"In order to get rid of garbage and promote a circular economy, it is a good idea to raise awareness among the citizens about plastic recycling, which will help reduce waste and plastic items," the Administrator said.

The Administrator said that improvement works in various fields are being carried out in the city in collaboration with civil society and welfare organizations.

He said that tree plantation campaign is successfully underway in Karachi and thousands of trees have been planted along parks and major roads. Street lights are also being illuminated while road are also being repaired, he added.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.