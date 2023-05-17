KMC establishes special cell for issuance, renewal of lease

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman Wednesday said that a special cell had been established for issuing and renewing leases in the Land Department of KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman Wednesday said that a special cell had been established for issuing and renewing leases in the Land Department of KMC.

Plot owners can contact the Land Department to renew plot lease at current rates before 30 June 2023. After that, revised rates will be applied for issuance and renewal of the lease.

He said this while reviewing the update status of issuance of notices to plot owners for renewal of lease. Director Land Sabah-ul-Islam and Nadeem Wahab were also present in the meeting.

Earlier Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman was briefed on the details of the notices sent by the Land Department for the issuance and renewal of leases of plots in various areas of Karachi.

The administrator said that this process should be completed before the end of current financial year and efforts should be made to renew the lease to the plot owners as soon as possible in the areas where the lease had expired.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was facilitating the lease matters for the citizens, under this purpose a special cell had been established in the Land Department and the public was being informed about it so that the plot owners who had not obtained the lease should also contact the Land Department and obtain the lease in the areas where notices had been sent for renewal of the lease, most of them include the area of old Karachi where the lease issued for most of the plots had expired and not yet been renewedHe said KMC has taken special measures in this regard and the officers of the Land Department are being activated in different zones of Karachi so that this process can be carried out quickly, therefore plot owners can avail this facility of renewal of lease till 30th June 2023 through special cell in the Land Department of KMC.