KMC Extinguishes Fire At An Eatery
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's fire brigade took immediate action on Thursday to fully extinguish a fire that broke out in a three-story building of the food Inn restaurant located in Sindhi Muslim Society.
Afterward, the cooling process was also completed while Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad personally monitored the fire extinguishing operation at the restaurant and remained in constant contact with the officials.
Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad stated that upon receiving the report of the fire at the restaurant, eight fire brigade vehicles and a snorkel arrived at the scene. The restaurant is a ground-plus three-story building, and it also has a rooftop area.
According to the information received, repair work was ongoing on the first floor of the building; however, the cause of the fire may have been a short circuit, as the kitchen of the restaurant remained unharmed.
The Deputy Mayor further stated that in a large and densely populated city like Karachi, the effective role of the fire brigade is extremely important. Therefore, arrangements for the immediate availability of the fire brigade have been made in residential and commercial areas, as well as in all industrial zones of Karachi. This strategy has been developed in consultation with and guidance from the relevant business and industrial associations, he said.
The KMC will continue to fulfill its responsibilities in providing basic services to the citizens effectively and will take necessary actions without delay whenever required.
