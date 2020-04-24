UrduPoint.com
KMC Faces Hardship In Paying Salaries, Pension To Employees: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:04 PM

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Thursday said that Sindh government has kept all revenue generating departments with it, making it very difficult for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) even to pay salaries and pensions to its employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Thursday said that Sindh government has kept all revenue generating departments with it, making it very difficult for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) even to pay salaries and pensions to its employees.

While talking to delegations of KMC Employees Action Committee here at Frere Hall, Waseem Akhtar said KMC was facing financial crisis as the revenue generating departments that should have been under administrative control of KMC, kept by the provincial government, said a press release issued here.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Hussain, Finance Advisor Riaz Khatri, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Culture and sports Muhammad Imran and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said that every year, Sindh government increase salaries and pensions of government employees but no additional amount was ever paid to KMC for incrementing the salaries and pensions.

He was of the view that KMC was a big organization under which 14 hospitals, Medical Colleges, Parks, uplift departments, fire brigade and other rescue services were working but it had no effective source of income or revenue generating departments. "Entry fees of Zoos, charged parking are basic source of revenue generation for us which is surely not enough to run the KMC affairs," he said..

Speaking on the occasion, Zulfikar Shah of KMC Employees Action Committee said that employees salaries were deducted for coronavirus fund and firemen were deprived of special fire allowance.

He assured the mayor that he would endorse every step taken for welfare of employees.

