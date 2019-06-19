UrduPoint.com
KMC Faces Hardships In Preparing Budget: Mayor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:58 PM

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is facing hardships in preparing budget for the next fiscal year and time has come to minimize the expenditures on non-developmental activities and to utilize the resources in an efficient way

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is facing hardships in preparing budget for the next fiscal year and time has come to minimize the expenditures on non-developmental activities and to utilize the resources in an efficient way.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the proposals for the next year budget in the committee room of the KMC head office on Wednesday.

Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan and Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Saif-ur-Rehman were also present in the meeting besides the financial advisor Riaz Khatri and departmental heads.

The Mayor said that all departmental heads must pay their electricity bills on time or in case of disconnection the head of the department concerned will be held responsible.

He said that the electric bill for Landhi Slaugther House will be paid by the contractor under an agreement.

Separate sub-meters should be installed for each sub-department, he added.

He said that the KMC will henceforth not pay the electric bill for any of its residential facility and separate electric meters will be installed for every apartment or residential facility.

The Mayor said that financial condition was not good and now we have to correct things to save unnecessary expenditures and to spend this money on development works in the city.

He said that 135 projects can not be finished this year due to non-release of fourth quarter and it has become hard to complete ongoing schemes.

He said that only most urgent works should be considered andmeasures should be taken to improve the conditions of the KMC hospitals.

